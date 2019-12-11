Tender for Rs.5,000 Cr project scrapped in Pune is 3rd scrapping of its kind

cities

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 14:30 IST

PUNE: Pune municipal commissioner Saurabh Rao on Tuesday evening scrapped the tendering process for the ambitious High Capacity Mass Transit Route (HCMTR), also known as Pune’s inner ring road.

While the reserve price for the tender was fixed by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) at Rs 5,192 crore, the lowest bid received was 45 per cent higher, a senior civic official said.

This is the third cancellation of the tendering process of a mega project in the city on grounds that the bids were far higher than the cost estimates drawn up by the civic body.. Bids for the Rs. 2,000 crore 24x7 water project, the Katraj-Kondhwa road project and the river rejuvenation project have been scrapped or put on hold in the past.

The HCMTR project envisages an elevated road of 35.96 km with six lanes, and has been planned as an inner ring road for Pune city. Two dedicated lanes for the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) with 26 stations, and four lanes for four-wheelers with 17 up-ramps and 16 down-ramps have been project under this project.

PMC’s Road department head Aniruddha Pawaskar who is heading the HCMTR project confirmed that Rao had issued a written order and scrapped the bid. With the tender having been scrapped at the administrative level, it will now not go before the crucial standing committee for approval

“As the bid has been cancelled, the administration would now decide on the next action plan for the project,” Pawaskar said.