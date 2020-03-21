Thackeray tells PM Modi: Need more labs to test coronavirus; isolating thousands a tough task’

cities

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 01:27 IST

In a press conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video conference with chief ministers of all states on Friday, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray demanded permission for additional testing labs to effectively combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Maharashtra tops the country in Covid-19 cases. Thackeray, who was the first to speak at the conference, said quarantining thousands of Indians coming back from other countries in the next few days was the biggest challenge before the state government, for which they need help from the Centre. His West Bengal counterpart Mamta Banerjee seconded him. “We are banning all international flights from March 22, before which at least 25,000 Indians are expected to return to India. Taking them to quarantine after their arrival at airports at Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur would be a herculean task as each one of them would rush to return to their hometown. We need to chalk out a plan to restrict them from spreading the virus,” Thackeray said.

He assured the PM that the state government was taking every possible measure to ensure the virus is contained at stage 2. “We will need to expedite our efforts to halt the spread at stage 2 by increasing the quarantine facilities and adding more testing centres and laboratories. We have almost all medical facilities in the state, but in the future, we may require more stock of medicines and ventilators. We may need to rope in military hospitals as they can handle such contingencies well,” he said.

PM Modi assured the states every possible help from the Centre, stating they should not take the challenge lightly. He also directed the chief ministers to ensure they do not lag in medical facilities.

While apprising the PM about the positive impact of his appeal for Janata Curfew, Thackeray told Modi about the measures taken by the Maharashtra government to restrain people from stepping out of their homes.

Later, during his video conference with the divisional commissioners and district collectors, CM Thackeray directed the district administration to rope in aanganwadi, Asha workers and ex-servicemen.

Don’t need funds for now: Deputy CM

Deputy CM and finance minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said the state doesn’t need any financial assistance from the Centre as of now. He said they have decided to provide all funds to public health, medical education and food and drug administration departments.

The divisional commissioners and district collectors have been empowered to procure equipment and medicines without the regular process. “Five per cent of the district planning committee (DPC) funds will also be allowed to be spent for the cause,” he said.

A high-level committee headed by chief secretary has decided to grant ₹45 crore to each divisional commissioner.