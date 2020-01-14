Thai woman found dead in her apartment in Agra, suicide suspected

cities

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 18:19 IST

A 40-year-old Thai woman, who reportedly came to India from Thailand in October 2018, was found dead in her rented apartment in Tajganj, Agra, on Tuesday. Police said that a suicide note had been recovered from her apartment in which the victim, identified as Unchalee Kasi, expressed discontent with life due to loneliness and joblessness. She also mentioned being without a family in that note, said police.

Police said the victim used to work at a spa but was rendered jobless after the centre closed. Her body was sent for post-mortem examination, said Tajganj police.

Reportedly, Unchalee’s body was discovered after her neighbours got apprehensive, noticing no activity or movement in her apartment for two days.

“The woman had been residing in Agra for two years. She was working here at a spa centre but became jobless later. She used to live alone in her apartment,” said Rajeev Kumar, sub-inspector, Tourism Police Station.

He said the police were still probing the exact reason behind the woman’s death but, prima facie, it appeared that she had consumed poison. “Nose bleeding was noticed when the body was found lying on a bed in her flat. The autopsy report will help us get the exact details and the reason of her death,” said Kumar.