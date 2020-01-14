e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020
Home / Cities / Thai woman found dead in her apartment in Agra, suicide suspected

Thai woman found dead in her apartment in Agra, suicide suspected

cities Updated: Jan 14, 2020 18:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A 40-year-old Thai woman, who reportedly came to India from Thailand in October 2018, was found dead in her rented apartment in Tajganj, Agra, on Tuesday. Police said that a suicide note had been recovered from her apartment in which the victim, identified as Unchalee Kasi, expressed discontent with life due to loneliness and joblessness. She also mentioned being without a family in that note, said police.

Police said the victim used to work at a spa but was rendered jobless after the centre closed. Her body was sent for post-mortem examination, said Tajganj police.

Reportedly, Unchalee’s body was discovered after her neighbours got apprehensive, noticing no activity or movement in her apartment for two days.

“The woman had been residing in Agra for two years. She was working here at a spa centre but became jobless later. She used to live alone in her apartment,” said Rajeev Kumar, sub-inspector, Tourism Police Station.

He said the police were still probing the exact reason behind the woman’s death but, prima facie, it appeared that she had consumed poison. “Nose bleeding was noticed when the body was found lying on a bed in her flat. The autopsy report will help us get the exact details and the reason of her death,” said Kumar.

top news
2012 Delhi gang rape convict Mukesh Singh writes to President, seeks mercy
2012 Delhi gang rape convict Mukesh Singh writes to President, seeks mercy
In a first, Bengal govt enforces Section 144 to stop BJP’s pro-CAA rallies
In a first, Bengal govt enforces Section 144 to stop BJP’s pro-CAA rallies
Ind vs Aus LIVE: Warner, Finch slam fifties to put Australia on top
Ind vs Aus LIVE: Warner, Finch slam fifties to put Australia on top
‘Kohli is great, but...’: Pak legend names batsman who gives him great joy
‘Kohli is great, but...’: Pak legend names batsman who gives him great joy
Delhi Police to persuade CAA protesters to end Shaheen Bagh agitation: Sources
Delhi Police to persuade CAA protesters to end Shaheen Bagh agitation: Sources
In rivalry with Toyota, Volkswagen may emerge as the biggest auto giant
In rivalry with Toyota, Volkswagen may emerge as the biggest auto giant
IndiGo pilot de-rostered after complaint of abuse from passenger
IndiGo pilot de-rostered after complaint of abuse from passenger
On The Record | Davinder Singh’s arrest and how it changes how Afzal is viewed
On The Record | Davinder Singh’s arrest and how it changes how Afzal is viewed
trending topics
Pongal 2020 WishesP ChidambaramDSSSB Recruitment 2020Ritu NandaMakar Sankranti 2020Bollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020Hrithik RoshanPongal RecipesIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities