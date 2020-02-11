Thane BJP corporator held for extorting ₹3 crore from builder

cities

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 00:41 IST

Kasarvadavli police on Monday arrested Thane Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator Narayan Pawar for allegedly extorting ₹3 crore from a builder in 2015.

Pawar, who was absconding from the past one month, had filed an anticipatory bail in the case in the Supreme Court. However, after his bail petition was rejected by the Apex Court, he surrendered at Kasarvadavli police station. He has been remanded in police custody for three days.

In 2015, the builder, RG Pataskar, had filed an extortion and harassment complaint against Pawar and his three associates – Ramrao Gurala, Pradeep Burke and Salim Shaikh.

“The Apex Court granted anticipatory bail to Pawar’s three associates, but rejected his application, following which he surrendered before us on Monday. We arrested him as per the court order,” a police officer from Kasarvadavali said.

Thane BJP president Niranjan Dawkhare said, “We will accept the court’s order but the charges are yet to be proved. The higher authorities in the party will take a decision on taking any action against Pawar.”

Pawar and his aides had allegedly attempted to obstruct one of Pataskar’s projects in Kavesar, Ghodbunder, in 2015, by delaying the occupancy certificate for the building. The accused had also created legal hurdles for the project. Pataskar had bought the land’s development rights from Shaikh, though the accused later allegedly fabricated the records and sold the plot to Gurala, who in turn sold it to Burke. Pawar later approached Pataskar and demanded ₹3 crore from him to “settle the dispute”, police said.