Thane cannons get ready for public viewing

cities

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 01:15 IST

An earthmoving machine worked furiously to remove soil around the half-buried cannons at Kopri creek in Thane on Saturday.

The Portuguese-era cannons are being removed carefully to be put up on display at the creek area. Podiums have been constructed to install the more than 100-year-old cannons, which have been scattered around the creek area. They had been left as they were found.

A year ago, conservationists decided to dislodge the cannons and put them up for display and to preserve them better. Nine months ago, six cannons were removed and put on the podium for display at Kopri creek.

Saturday saw a flurry of activity along Kopri creek as various organisations joined the exercise to remove the rest of five cannons, without damaging them.

The conservation experts began with the first cannon, that was removed manually. However, after digging up 7 feet, the experts found only layers of mud, bricks and soil.

“We had to be sure that there is no need for any excavation. When we dug deep, we found that the cannons were not buried in the ground but layers of mud and gravel had formed around them over the years,” said Sachin Joshi, researcher and member of the State Fort Conservation Committee.

A JCB first loosened the soil around the cannons, removed it and with the help of a crane lifted it and placed it atop the podium.

Five cannons were excavated on Saturday. “One cannon, which is inside the temple, will be untouched. As these cannons have been underground for years, they are used to the humid climatic conditions. Now, they will be exposed to rain and sun,” added Joshi.

They have started the conservation procedure by scrubbing the rust on the cannons. A chemical solution was poured over it and will be left overnight. On Sunday, they will continue with the process. “These are just basic conservation measures. We will need funding to preserve them for a longer time,” said Joshi.

The mouth of these cannons were stuffed with stone and cement. The conservationalists also took efforts to remove them without damaging the cannons.

“Once the restoration is completed, Kopri creek area will be converted into a tourist hub and cannons would be a major attraction. A board explaining the importance, significance and history of the cannons will also be put up,” said Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner, TMC.

.