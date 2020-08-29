e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 28, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Thane civic body to make a list of illegal structures

Thane civic body to make a list of illegal structures

cities Updated: Aug 29, 2020 01:04 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
Hindustantimes
         

With the recent building collapse in Mahad of Raigad district, the issue of illegal buildings in Thane have come to the fore again. The Thane civic commissioner on Friday has given directives to survey illegal buildings in the city and submit a list of these structures by Monday. The commissioner has warned of strict action against illegal structures from September 4.

Civic chief Dr Vipin Sharma said, “All assistant and deputy municipal commissioners have to function at ward level and not only prepare a list of illegal structures but also ensure that the system is in place to start demolishing these structures. From September 4 onwards, efforts will be taken to ensure that illegal structures do not exist in any ward.”

A special review meeting to discuss the status of Covid-19 in Thane city, property tax and illegal structures was held on Friday. All assistant and deputy municipal commissioners were present for this meeting.

top news
India’s case trajectory tops US Covid-19 peak
India’s case trajectory tops US Covid-19 peak
JEE-NEET row: ‘Listen to students’ voices,’ Sonia urges Centre as Cong holds nationwide protests
JEE-NEET row: ‘Listen to students’ voices,’ Sonia urges Centre as Cong holds nationwide protests
Row over Sudarshan TV programme reaches court; SC and high court give different orders
Row over Sudarshan TV programme reaches court; SC and high court give different orders
Pakistani court sentences 3 aides of Hafiz Saeed
Pakistani court sentences 3 aides of Hafiz Saeed
Kerala Congress chief steps in after party leader attacks Shashi Tharoor
Kerala Congress chief steps in after party leader attacks Shashi Tharoor
‘Anything else is a lie’: Rahul Gandhi reacts to ‘Act of God’ remark
‘Anything else is a lie’: Rahul Gandhi reacts to ‘Act of God’ remark
7 injured in acid attack over dairy dispute in Madhya Pradesh
7 injured in acid attack over dairy dispute in Madhya Pradesh
Can Radhika Madan keep her boyfriend’s birthday surprise a surprise? [SPONSORED]
Can Radhika Madan keep her boyfriend’s birthday surprise a surprise? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In