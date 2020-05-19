e-paper
Thane corporator attempts to kill himself

cities Updated: May 19, 2020 00:19 IST
HT Correspondent
A corporator of Thane Municipal Corporation attempted to end his life on Monday. His family members immediately took him to a private hospital and he is said to be out of danger.

A police officer said, “We are taking statements of the family. We will take action after investigating.”The police suspect domestic issues to be the reason as his wife had filed a domestic violence case against him in 2018.

