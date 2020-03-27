e-paper
Thane mayor warns traders against overcharging

cities Updated: Mar 27, 2020 00:56 IST
HT Correspondent
Thane mayor Naresh Mhaske has warned shopkeepers and vendors against overcharging customers. Mhaske has asked residents to complain about such shops in nearby Shiv Sena sakhas or to local corporators. A police case will be filed against erring persons. Mhaske said, “There are many shopkeepers in Thane
who are charging more than the MRP. Residents, who come across such shops, should contact the local Shiv Sena sakha or their corporator.”

