Thane police return bag with ₹80,000 to Pune resident

cities

Updated: Jan 26, 2020 00:54 IST

Naupada police on Friday returned a bag containing ₹80,000 to a Pune resident, who had left it in an autorickshaw.

After the complainant approached the police, the officers checked the CCTV footage and identified the auto driver.

On Friday, Ramesh Waja, 42, came to Thane to meet his relative near Rabodi. He took the money him and took an auto.

According to police offiers, he came to Vandana Talkies bus stand near Teen petrol pump in the autorickshaw.

Senior police inspector Anil Mangle said, “Waja left his bag behind in the auto and he realised it later while taking a bus. Two of our officers scanned through CCTV footage and identified the rickshaw driver. Within an hour they contacted the driver and took that bag from him.”