Thane records 164 cases, five Covid deaths

cities Updated: Jun 01, 2020 23:27 IST
Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) recorded 164 positive cases and five deaths on Monday. The total cases in the city are 3,196. In the past 12 days, the number of cases has been more than 100. Lokmanyanagar, Savarkarnagar and Mumbra continue to record the highest number of cases in the city.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of TMC, said, “Three men aged 65, 53 and 72 years died. Two woman aged 77 and 42 are also among the five dead. Two out of five died on May 22 but the test reports came out after their death.”

The death toll in the city is 92.

