Thane residents get ‘instant’ solution

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 00:42 IST

While many clean-up drives were conducted in the Yeoor range of Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Yeoor resident Prakash Kadam, said that the small nullahs in the tribal belt are filled with mud and muck. Civic officials have not cleaned the nullahs for years.

In a recent meeting at Thane Municipal Corporation headquarters with mayor Naresh Mhaske, 37-year-old Kadam complained about dirty nullahs and requested them to be cleaned. Mhaske gave directives to the civic officials to survey the area immediately and clean the nullahs.

This was one of the many issues addressed in open discussion between mayor and residents, a first in the city .

The meeting addressed problems on rehabilitation, hawkers, crematoriums, non-compulsion of trade licence to medical services and jobs to physically and mentally challenged.

Kadam said, “Mhaske immediately directed authorities to conduct a survey and clean the drains. I am happy with the decision as now officers will be answerable if they fail to clean the drain.”

Sameer Sawant, president of Thane Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti, demanded not to charge crematorium services in the city be made free. Sawant said, “In Mumbai, crematorium services are free of cost. Mhaske has asked the officials concerned to take up the issue for discussion.”

Mhaske said efforts will be made to make electric crematoriums free of cost.

More than 20 complaints were registered at the meet.

Mhaske said that he would meet residents on third Monday every month.

“We decided to conduct such a meeting so that residents can directly communicate with us so that small issues can be resolved immediately. We will also forward the problems which cannot be addressed immediately to the department concerned for a followup.”

Sharad Pawar, member of the physically challenged union in the city, said special people have to invest Rs2 lakh with the TMC for starting a new business with the civic body’s help. “Not all can afford it. The mayor has asked civic officials to check if a private agency or organisation is willing to fund. Officials have showed an interest in this suggestion and we are hopeful that these people will get funds.”

Mhaske also addressed the project-affected people waiting for their rehabilitation and asked officials to resolve the issue in 15 days.

Doctors will not have to seek trade licence

TMC has made it compulsory for hospitals and nursing homes to seek trade licence. This has been opposed by the medical professionals who claimed that no other municipal corporation has made this compulsory. They also claimed that Bombay high court has specific directives not to make this license compulsory for hospitals and nursing homes.

Dinkar Desai, member of Indian Medical Association, said, “This licence is not imposed by other municipal corporations, only TMC imposes it.”

Mhaske asked the administration not to make such a licence compulsory if it is not mandatory as per the law. “The common people will suffer if doctors were forced to pay this licence fee as the cost of medical services will increase. They already pay biomedical waste treatment tax so should not be made to pay any separate taxes,” said the mayor.

Thane station to turn hawker-free

In the meeting, hawkers’ union demanded that registered hawkers should be allowed to hawk near Thane railway station. Mhaske said the roads near station are for people to walk and no hawkers, registered or non-registered should be allowed to sit there. He gave directives to the officials to make the station roads and footpaths hawker-free by stationing officials in three shifts.