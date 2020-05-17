Thane’s Wagale Estate sealed till May 24

cities

Updated: May 17, 2020 21:51 IST

With the number of Covid cases increasing in Wagale Estate in Thane, the Thane Municipal Corporation has locked the entire ward till May 24. TMC said that the lockdown was imposed as the residents of the ward were seen violating social distancing norms and crowding the road.

TMC had sealed the area on May 10.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of TMC, said, “Although the area is sealed, the road was crowded with people buying vegetables, groceries and other essentials. Social distancing was not followed. There are around 200 cases in this ward.”

He said a strict lockdown will now be imposed in the ward till May 24. “Shops selling fish, mutton, chicken, grocery and bakery items will be shut. Vegetable vendors, fruit sellers and temporary vendors will not be allowed into the area. Home delivery will not be allowed. Only medical and dairy shops will be allowed to be open in this area.”