e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 04, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Thane shopkeepers complain to MSEDCL about power bill

Thane shopkeepers complain to MSEDCL about power bill

cities Updated: May 04, 2020 20:44 IST
Priyanka Dhomse
Priyanka Dhomse
Hindustantimes
         

Shopkeepers and traders in Thane are unhappy over having to pay average electricity bills for the month of April. Many said their shops are shut since the nationwide lockdown started.

Members of Thane Subhash Path Vyapari Welfare Association, which has around 150 shopkeepers, have written to Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) about the problem.

“We have written to MSEDCL, Thane, about the issue. Shops have received electricity bill of around ₹50,000, ₹20,000 and ₹10,000 depending on the size of the store,” said a member from Thane Subhash Path Vyapari Welfare Association, on anonymity.

According to shopkeepers, only a few shops selling essential commodities are open during the lockdown.

“The association wants MSEDCL to issue bills only on the basis of actual consumption. Many have kept their shop closed for the past 45 days. We demand MSEDCL to revise the current bills and not to levy fines for the commercial users,” he added.

MSEDCL spokesperson said that unless the current meter reading is not send by commercial users, they will charge them on the basis of average consumption. The last date to pay electricity bill payment has been extended. “However, we will go through their demands and take a decision accordingly,” said a spokesperson of MSEDCL, Mumbai.

top news
‘As world fights Covid-19, some spreading other viruses’: PM Modi at NAM
‘As world fights Covid-19, some spreading other viruses’: PM Modi at NAM
3 jawans killed in attack on security personnel in J-K’s Handwara
3 jawans killed in attack on security personnel in J-K’s Handwara
For Indians stranded abroad, record-setting repatriation exercise begins May 7
For Indians stranded abroad, record-setting repatriation exercise begins May 7
Judge’s plea to stall elevation of ‘junior’ rejected minutes before oath
Judge’s plea to stall elevation of ‘junior’ rejected minutes before oath
Here’s how much Apple’s new MacBook Pro will cost in India
Here’s how much Apple’s new MacBook Pro will cost in India
Maharashtra govt accuses Arnab Goswami of interfering with probe, moves SC
Maharashtra govt accuses Arnab Goswami of interfering with probe, moves SC
Gautam Gambhir picks all-time India Test XI, chooses Anil Kumble as skipper
Gautam Gambhir picks all-time India Test XI, chooses Anil Kumble as skipper
Watch: Cops lob teargas shells to control migrant workers’ protest in Surat
Watch: Cops lob teargas shells to control migrant workers’ protest in Surat
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveLockdown 3.0Covid-19 Cases IndiaPM ModiSonia GandhiRishi KapoorReliance Jio

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities