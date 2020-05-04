Thane shopkeepers complain to MSEDCL about power bill

cities

Shopkeepers and traders in Thane are unhappy over having to pay average electricity bills for the month of April. Many said their shops are shut since the nationwide lockdown started.

Members of Thane Subhash Path Vyapari Welfare Association, which has around 150 shopkeepers, have written to Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) about the problem.

“We have written to MSEDCL, Thane, about the issue. Shops have received electricity bill of around ₹50,000, ₹20,000 and ₹10,000 depending on the size of the store,” said a member from Thane Subhash Path Vyapari Welfare Association, on anonymity.

According to shopkeepers, only a few shops selling essential commodities are open during the lockdown.

“The association wants MSEDCL to issue bills only on the basis of actual consumption. Many have kept their shop closed for the past 45 days. We demand MSEDCL to revise the current bills and not to levy fines for the commercial users,” he added.

MSEDCL spokesperson said that unless the current meter reading is not send by commercial users, they will charge them on the basis of average consumption. The last date to pay electricity bill payment has been extended. “However, we will go through their demands and take a decision accordingly,” said a spokesperson of MSEDCL, Mumbai.