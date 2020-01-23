e-paper
Thane wedding gatecrashers steal bag with ₹15-l jewellery

cities Updated: Jan 23, 2020 23:26 IST
Unidentified gatecrashers at a wedding in Thane on Monday stole the purse of the bride’s mother containing gold and diamond jewellery worth ₹15 lakh. The Wagle Estate police have registered a case against the five men, who came to the function with a young boy.

CCTV footage shows the boy picking up the purse while others were busy in conversations and fleeing. The bride’s father, 64-year-old Navin Kumar Joshi, filed a complaint with Wagle estate police. Police officers said, “CCTV camera has captured the incident which shows five men entering the wedding hall with the young boy. After the boy flees with the bag, the others also left the hall.”

Senior inspector Akbar Pathan said, “The bag contained the gold jewellery which the family brought for the wedding, along with a mobile phone and ₹1 lakh cash. After they noticed the bag was missing, they searched but to no avail. They approached us the next day.”

“We have registered a case of theft. We have got some leads,” Pathan said.

