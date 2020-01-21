‘The chief minister secretariat office centre promises quick redressal of public issues’

cities

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 20:59 IST

Pratap Jadhav, revenue department deputy commissioner at the Pune divisional commissioner office, has been given the charge of the chief minister secretariat office centre, which was inaugurated by Pune divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar on January 20. Jadhav speaks to Dheeraj Bengrut about the functions of the centre.

Why the need for the centre?

The chief minister secretariat office centre has been set up to speed up the government administrational work. The centre will operate from the Pune divisional commissioner’s office. Now, people do not have to go all the way to the Mantralaya in Mumbai to raise their issues. It will heard at the divisional level and the centre will get it cleared from the department concerned. The chief minister’s office will take a review of the centre on the fifth day of every month. I will be heading and monitoring the centre.

The centre’s working process

All types of applications, letters and memorandums related to the CM’s office will be accepted at the centre. The officer at the divisional level of the department concerned will go through the application and leave remarks on the application. If the issue can be solved at the divisional level, it will be done so, immediately. If not, the official will state the problems as to why can’t the issue be solved and will send the application to the CM’s office. If there is any policy-level decision to be made, then accordingly, it will be forwarded to the department concerned.

How the centre will benefit residents?

The most important benefit is that the centre is directly connected to the CM’s office. Residents can submit their grievances by attaching necessary documents. All the divisional and regional work will be addressed quickly and the issue will also be solved sooner. I request all the residents to avail the benefit and visit the centre if they have any issue.