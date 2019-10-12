‘There is so much pain and all one needs is kindness’

cities

A helpless Colonel NS Nyayapathi (retd) saw his mother suffer from excruciating pain during the advanced stage of kidney cancer. Her death was a wake-up call for Nyayapathi to take the dreaded malady by the horns in a bid to save thousands of others sufferers. He speaks about how he started Care India Medical Society and the work of the organisation.

Diwali with a purpose is a unique initiative, how did you come up with the idea?

I started Care India Medical Society in 1993 after my mother’s death. It’s a unique public charitable trust dedicated to treat terminally ill patients free of cost. I was travelling when I came across an event called Beauty with a purpose, a registered charity and non-profit organisation associated with Miss World. So, I thought if this can be celebrated, then why don’t start a Diwali with a purpose. Thus we held our first programme in 1995 and have been doing it ever since. Cancer has become a metaphor for grief and pain and all one needs is kindness.

How does the event help patients?

The event gives a platform to the patients to share their struggle stories and also give feedback about our foundation to the audience. This is our way of providing emotional and psychological support to patients and their families. Diwali is a festival that helps us bring all the patients under one roof.

What are the programmes undertaken by the society?

Most cancer patients prefer to die at home rather than at the hospital. Satseva, a programme of the society, was made to reach out to patients at home by trained doctors and social workers. The main aim is to provide pain management to patients and their families. All the services are provided free of cost right at the patient’s doorstep. As an extension to the project, we have established a Critical Cancer Palliative Care Centre, Vishranti, a 15-bed hospital to provide inpatient admission for a short duration. The centre aims to offer relief to the families by providing critical care during panic situations. All the support is rendered for free.

