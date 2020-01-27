Thermal sensors installed at Amritsar airport to detect Coronavirus, says health minister

cities

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 22:02 IST

Chandigarh The Punjab government on Monday said thermal sensors had been installed at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport, also known as Raja Sansi airport, to detect Coronavirus in passengers using the facility. Health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said no positive case of virus had come to light, so far, in the state. “International Airport Mohali will also start screening of passengers from Tuesday,” he said.

The minister said with thermal scanning, any person having fever would be detected and taken to the health counter for further examination by a team of doctors and any passenger found to be having symptoms of fever and respiratory difficulty would be put on management.

“The department has alerted officials at both airports to display advisory for passengers of international flights for self-declaration regarding visit to China and other countries from where cases of Coronavirus have been reported,” he said, after reviewing preparedness of all districts in terms of logistics, isolation wards and ventilator status.

Sidhu said there were only four persons (three at Amritsar and one at Mohali) who had travel history to China and all of them were found asymptomatic and were under close watch. “Any person who has travelled to China over the past 28 days can report to the district hospital concerned or inform at 104 helpline number for assistance,” he added.