e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Thermal sensors installed at Amritsar airport to detect Coronavirus, says health minister

Thermal sensors installed at Amritsar airport to detect Coronavirus, says health minister

cities Updated: Jan 27, 2020 22:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Chandigarh The Punjab government on Monday said thermal sensors had been installed at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport, also known as Raja Sansi airport, to detect Coronavirus in passengers using the facility. Health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said no positive case of virus had come to light, so far, in the state. “International Airport Mohali will also start screening of passengers from Tuesday,” he said.

The minister said with thermal scanning, any person having fever would be detected and taken to the health counter for further examination by a team of doctors and any passenger found to be having symptoms of fever and respiratory difficulty would be put on management.

“The department has alerted officials at both airports to display advisory for passengers of international flights for self-declaration regarding visit to China and other countries from where cases of Coronavirus have been reported,” he said, after reviewing preparedness of all districts in terms of logistics, isolation wards and ventilator status.

Sidhu said there were only four persons (three at Amritsar and one at Mohali) who had travel history to China and all of them were found asymptomatic and were under close watch. “Any person who has travelled to China over the past 28 days can report to the district hospital concerned or inform at 104 helpline number for assistance,” he added.

tags
top news
Indians remain stuck in Coronavirus-hit Wuhan as govt preps to evacuate them
Indians remain stuck in Coronavirus-hit Wuhan as govt preps to evacuate them
Amit Shah asked Kejriwal for his stand on Sharjeel. He responds with 3 barbs
Amit Shah asked Kejriwal for his stand on Sharjeel. He responds with 3 barbs
‘Leave him, leave him’: Amit Shah as crowd pummels man for anti-CAA slogans
‘Leave him, leave him’: Amit Shah as crowd pummels man for anti-CAA slogans
‘What is name of that bowler’: Jadeja, Manjrekar in another Twitter banter
‘What is name of that bowler’: Jadeja, Manjrekar in another Twitter banter
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
Nissan confirms launch of compact SUV, rival to Brezza and Venue, in 2020
Nissan confirms launch of compact SUV, rival to Brezza and Venue, in 2020
‘Out to karna hi hai, ab inko maaro bhi’: Akhtar on India pacers’ attitude
‘Out to karna hi hai, ab inko maaro bhi’: Akhtar on India pacers’ attitude
BJP’s ‘tukde’ charge at Shaheen Bagh vs Yashwant Sinha’s ‘drama’ jibe on CAA
BJP’s ‘tukde’ charge at Shaheen Bagh vs Yashwant Sinha’s ‘drama’ jibe on CAA
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities