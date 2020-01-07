Thieves strike at two houses in Hisar, decamp with 36 tolas gold, ₹3.4 lakh

cities

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 22:46 IST

Unidentified burglars struck at two houses in Hisar city and decamped with total 36 tolas gold and ₹3.4 lakh, police said on Tuesday.

In the first case, thieves targeted the house of a businessman, Somnath Babbar, in Shashtri Nagar area. The victim owns a shop at local auto market and had gone to Kurukshetra with his family members to meet his daughter when the crime took place.

Somnath said, “When I returned on Monday night, I found the locks of my main door broken. On entering the house, I found gold jewellery weighing about 30 tolas and ₹2.2 lakh missing. I immediately alerted the police.”

Police reached the spot and started a probe into the case after recording the victim’s statement.

On Tuesday, Somnath’s family and residents of Shashtri Nagar reached the Multani Chowk police post and threatened to launch a stir if cops failed to trace the thieves within 48 hours. They expressed concerns over the increasing cases of thefts in the city.

In the second case, burglars targeted a house in Hetram Colony and decamped with gold ornaments weighing six tolas, along with ₹1.2 lakh.

The complainant, Kanta Sharma, said she ran a shop and on Monday, she, along with her son, had gone to Sirsa to meet her parents.

“When I came back, I found the locks of my house open and gold jewellery and cash missing,” she added.

Police have registered first information reports (FIRs) in both the cases.

Rising number of thefts worries locals

Haryana Pradesh Vyapar Mandal chief Bajran Dass Garg said, “The number of theft, loot and extortion cases is increasing in Hisar. The government must look into the matter and direct the police to step up the night vigil.”

“I also visited the targeted houses and met the families. We have given 48-hour ultimatum to the police to solve the cases and recover the valuables stolen by the thieves. If the police fail to arrest the accused, we will launch a protest against them,” he added.

Hisar superintendent of police (SP) Shiv Charan, meanwhile, held a meeting with the SHOs and directed them to increase the night vigil in a bid to curb the rising rate of thefts in Hisar.

The SP said, “I have instructed all SHOs and chowki in-charges to increase vigil in the city. More cops on motorcycles and PCRs will patrol colonies falling under their jurisdictions. We have also decided to keep tabs on thieves who are out on bail.”

Sharing data of total thefts reported last year, police spokesperson Vikas Kumar said they had registered total 1,774 FIRs under various categories of theft such burglary in shops and houses, vehicle-lifting and carjacking. “Our teams are working round the clock to solve the pending cases,” he added.