This Eid, Lucknowites with kin in Valley facing anxious moments

lucknow

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 23:55 IST

For thirty-four-year-old Mehnaaz Tasavour Tantray — who hails from Kashmir and is now settled in Lucknow after her marriage — the weeks ahead of Eid used to be hectic. She would make several rounds of the market to buy clothes and other gifts for her loved ones and also video chat with her elderly parents who are in the Valley.

However, this year it is exactly the opposite. She is only doing routine work, no celebratory mood. “This Eid I will not be celebrating at all. I miss my people. I am not able to speak to my elderly parents. I am not able to reach out to my sister-in-law who is eight months pregnant. There is a complete void,” she said.

Mehnaaz further says, “Like all other Kashmiris, I too have witnessed several incidents of violence. I have seen anguish, hatred, bloodshed, blackouts, crackdowns, firings, schools and colleges shut for weeks together. But what I’m seeing now is unprecedented.”

“When I was merely 6 years old I was on medicine to keep my heart calm and stable. If I narrate our tragedies, I would probably take a night to say all of them. Now one can imagine how every Kashmiri has a story to tell,” she said.

Mehnaaz says, “We don’t know what’s happening back home. Can’t stop my tears when I think of my mother to whom I would talk thrice a day.”

“I am totally cut off now. My two year old child is always asking me to call Nani and Nana (grandparents) but I can’t.” says Mehnaaz, who is mostly glued to the TV for watching the developments in the Valley.

Mehnaaz returned from Kashimir a couple of weeks ago after spending 17 days with her loved ones. The Valley was so peaceful then. I visited my aunt, who was recently diagnosed with heart ailment. “I’m worried about her health. But can’t do much. I pray to Allah to bring peace and happiness in Kashmir soon,” she said.

Like Mehnaaz, there are many others in Lucknow who have relatives in Kashmir and are worried about their well-being.

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 23:25 IST