This woman lawyer loves to ‘shoot’!

Tanisha Jahangir Monir is a young woman who wears many hats. A practising high court lawyer here, she also has a penchant for sports, particularly shooting.

Bringing laurels to her home town and the state, she bagged a team gold medal along with her teammates Priya Singh of Meerut and Shweta (she goes by one name) in the national crossbow shooting competition-2019 held at Nainital between May 17 and May 19.

With this achievement, Tanisha, who is the daughter of Allahabad high court judge justice Jahangir Jamshed Munir, also qualified for the 20th World Crossbow Championships scheduled to be held from August 12 to August 19 in Ulyanovsk, Russia.

“I am happy with the medal as this was the first time I entered a competition of crossbow. Now I am waiting to travel to Russia in August,” said 26-year-old Tanisha who also tried her hand at both rifle and shotgun shooting.

The pre-national and national events were held in Nainital where Tanisha managed to bag second position in the pre-national event and stood fourth in the national championship in the individual competitions.

Tanisha is also a national level rifle shooter in .177 peep sight (10 metres) and a state-level silver medallist in .22 rifle shooting (50 metres). She is also a black belt in taekwondo.

Her passion for shooting started in her college days. She completed her schooling from St Mary’s Convent Inter College, Prayagraj, and pursued BA, LLB (honours) from Amity Law School, Noida where she was trained in rifle shooting under her coach Deepak Dubey.

On the work front, Tanisha is devoted to her legal profession. A silver medallist (individual) in the UP State Shooting Championship-2013, Tanisha also participated as a delegate of the United States of America in the Legal Committee, TI-MUN, 2013, held at IIT-Mumbai and got the best delegate award.

