Thousands of devotees throng Anandpur Sahib for Hola Mohalla

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 23:05 IST

Thousands of devotees thronged various historic gurdwars of Anandpur Sahib and Kiratpur Sahib, including Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib, to pay obeisance on first day of the second phase of Hola Mohalla festival that began on Sunday.

The first phase of the celebrations at Kiratpur Sahib has concluded on Saturday. Devotees are arriving in the town from all parts of the state and country and even abroad to participate in the celebrations.

The second phase of Hola Mohalla began with the ‘ardas’ performed by Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh. The akhand path also began at the gurdwara, bhog of which would be held on March 10. Religious diwans have also begun at various places in the town.

The devotees took holy dip in the sarovar of Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib while nagar kirtans (religious procession) were also taken out from various parts to Anandpur Sahib.

Langars (community kitchens) have been organised in Anandpur Sahib and on all roads leading to the town.

It was learnt that Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Aam Admi Party (AAP) will not hold their conferences during the festival. However, Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) and Sadgbhawna Dal will be holding their conferences on Monday.

Meanwhile, Rupnagar deputy commissioner Vinay Bublani on Sunday inaugurated an exhibition showcasing achievements of Punjab government.

Precautions against coronavirus

The district administration was seen scanning every vehicle entering the town in the wake of coronavirus spread. Thermal scanning of devotees was also conducted for any suspected coronavirus case at nakas set up on the three main roads leading to the town.

Deputy commissioner Vinay Bublani has urged the devotees not to stay in the town for long time avoid shaking hands and try to maintain a distance of at least one metre from each other.

Meanwhile, National Gatka Association of India and Gatka Association Punjab organised competitions on the occasion.