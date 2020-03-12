Three arrested for stealing bikes, cops seize 18 vehicles

cities

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 00:49 IST

Three people were arrested on Wednesday for stealing motorcycles from Ulhasnagar, Ambernath and Badlapur. The police seized 18 motorcycles from the arrested three.

The police said the trio used to steal motorcycles and sell them for cheap. The police checked all CCTV footage from different parts of the city.

“Initially, our search at Varcha pada in Ambernath found one accused with a stolen motorcycle. During interrogation, he said that he had stolen motorcycles from Ulhasnagar, Mahatma Phule chowk, Khadakpada, Kolsewadi and Dombivli,”said an officer from Ulhasnagar crime branch.

The main accused Anuraj Adhari, 19, roped in two others — Sunil Gundale, 21, and Vijay Jadhav, 25 — to steal motorcycles. He managed to steal parked motorcycles using duplicate keys or by damaging the handle of the vehicle.

He used to sell the bikes for ₹4,000 to ₹5,000.

“The trio has several cases registered against them. They also used to steal mobile phones and break into houses. We will begin the procedure to return the vehicles to the owners,” added the officer.