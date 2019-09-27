Three arrested with goods stolen from factory

cities

Greater Noida: Three men were arrested by the Site 5 police Friday for allegedly stealing goods from an iron moulding company in Greater Noida. Goods worth ₹2 lakh were recovered from the suspects, one of whom worked at the factory, police said.

The suspects were identified as Aarif, of Bulandshahr; Akram, of Meerut; and Durgesh, of Rae Bareilly. According to police, Durgesh is an employee of the factory that he and his accomplices allegedly burgled.

“The burglary took place on the intervening night of September 24 and 25. The three broke into the factory and made off with iron channels, nuts, bolts, etc., among other items,” Prabhat Kumar Dixit, station house officer, Site 5 police station, said.

Police said the suspects were identified with the help of CCTV footage from the premises. “Durgesh is an employee of the company and he was seen in the footage. When he did not turn up for work the next day, the employers informed us and the suspects were nabbed from near Kasna bus station on Friday,” Dixit said.

Police recovered a countrymade pistol, two knives and all the stolen goods from the suspects. The prime suspect, Aarif, is a scrap dealer, police said.

“Aarif was going to purchase the stolen goods. He has a criminal history and has been booked in the past under the Arms Act, Narcotics Act, Gangster Act, robbery, kidnapping and attempt to rape. We have not found out the criminal antecedents of the other two yet,” the SHO said.

The suspects were produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.

