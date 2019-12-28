Three booked for cheating through matrimony site

cities

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 23:04 IST

PUNE The Swargate police have booked three persons for cheating a 55-year-old to the tune of Rs 1.40 lakh in August 2019. The victim has not been identified by the police.

The victim had enrolled himself on an online marriage platform seeking for a suitable bride.

According to the complaint, the main accused contacted the victim via WhatsApp after interaction on a matrimony site and introduced herself as Rupa which was a false name. The woman then told him that she had been caught at the airport by a customs officer and needed money.

Accordingly, the victim deposited the money to the tune of Rs 1.40 lakh in an account in August 2019. However, the woman did not return the money nor did she call back.

Police inspector (crime ) Shabbir Sayyed who is the investigating officer in the case, said, “The unknown woman, bank account holder and matrimony website operator have been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) 420 (cheating) and section 66 D of the Information Technology (IT) Act.”