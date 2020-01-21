e-paper
Tuesday, Jan 21, 2020
Home / Cities / Three caught red-handed stealing phone during Kejriwal’s roadshow

Three caught red-handed stealing phone during Kejriwal’s roadshow

cities Updated: Jan 21, 2020 19:52 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi:

Three young men from Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh were caught stealing the mobile phone of a person attending the roadshow of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday while he was on his way to file his nomination for the Delhi assembly elections, police said.

Their two associates managed to take advantage of the crowd and escape.

Eish Singhal, deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi district), said this gang of five men would particularly target people attending large gatherings such as rallies and processions in the national capital. The other involvements of this gang are being ascertained, said the officer.

The officer identified the arrested men as Gaurav, Vikas and Amit, all of them aged between 19 and 20. When Kejriwal set out to file his nomination on Monday afternoon, a large number of supporters accompanying him, the suspects struck.

“A man from Patel Nagar suddenly raised an alarm. He had felt someone picking his pocket. When he realised that his phone was being targeted, he tried to prevent it, but two-three men surrounded him and ensured the theft was carried out successfully,” said the officer.

The victim’s alarm ensured the public and some policemen deployed for the road show responded to catch these three men. “Two others, Chhotu and Neeraj, managed to take advantage of the crowd and escape with the phone,” the officer said.

The police said efforts were on to nab the suspects who managed to escape. “We have sent a team to Mainpuri in UP to catch them,” said the officer.

This gang would arrive from Mainpuri after identifying rallies, processions and functions in Delhi with large gathering. “Once they landed their hands on a few phones and other valuables, they would return to their town and sell the stolen items for small profits and distribute among themselves,” said the officer.

