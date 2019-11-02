e-paper
Three drug peddlers property worth ₹1.53 cr seized in Tarn Taran

cities Updated: Nov 02, 2019 20:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Tarn Taran
Hindustantimes
         

The district police on Saturday seized property worth ₹1.53 crore of three alleged drug peddlers involved in the smuggling of heroin.

The property of the peddlers has been seized on the order of competent authority (CA)—A  statutory authority under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act, 1976 and under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

“Soon after getting the order, the property was seized,” said Tarn Taran senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dhuruv Dahiya.

The property, worth ₹73.22 lakh, was seized from Sukhbir Singh, resident of village Havelian under Sarai Amanat Khan police station of Tarn Taran. Sukhbir was held with 3kg heroin.

Similarly, property of Balkar Singh, resident of Kalas village of Sarai Amanat Khan police station, who was held with 1kg of heroin, worth ₹19.29 lakh was seized.

In an another seizure, Tarn Taran police freezed property worth ₹60.14 lakh of one Jasbir Singh, resident of village Cheema Kalan under Sarai Amanat Khan police station. He was arrested with 1kg heroin.

“Total property worth ₹1.53 crore has been seized by the Tarn Taran police. Fight against drug peddlers is our top priority and we will continue to take strict action against drug peddlers,” said Dahiya.

 

 

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 20:23 IST

