Three separate encounters in 24 hours in Noida

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 20:32 IST

Three persons were arrested by the Noida police within 24 hours in three separate encounters. One encounter was carried out by the Dadri police, one by a joint team from Sector 20 and 39 police stations and one by the Sector 24 police.

The first suspect was identified as Aakash, who had fled from Surajpur district court on Thursday after which a reward of Rs 25,000 was declared on him.

“Around 5am Friday, he was injured in an encounter near the Rupwas bypass road. A bike and pistol were recovered from him,” said Ranvijay Singh, superintendent of police (rural).

Police said he was named in 17 cases of robbery, theft and attempt to murder.

In the second incident, a man, who carried a reward of ₹25,000 on his arrest, was nabbed from near Sector 15. “During checking near Sector 37, the suspect, Harendra, and his accomplice fled after firing at the police. He was injured and nabbed while his accomplice managed to flee,” Vineet Jaiswal, superintendent of police (city), said.

He has multiple cases of robbery and loot against him. A bike and pistol were recovered from him.

The third suspect, Brijesh, was released from jail on April 25, and was arrested by the Sector 24 police after he was injured in an encounter. “A scooter was stolen on Friday morning from Sector 11. Brijesh was cornered near Sector 54 and nabbed, while his accomplice managed to flee. Two phones, pistol and the scooter were recovered from him,” Jaiswal said.

Brijesh has over half a dozen cases of robbery and loot against him. This was the seventh encounter in the district in the past five days.

