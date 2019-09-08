Three from Dhananjay Munde’s motorcade hurt in accident; Munde safe

pune

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 21:59 IST

Three persons sustained minor injuries after one of the cars which was a part of Dhananjay Munde’s motorcade, met with an accident in Lonavla on the Pune-Mumbai expressway on Sunday morning.

According to the police, prima facie the incident seems to have occurred due to a tyre burst. Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra legislative council, Munde, escaped unhurt as he was travelling in another car which was piloting the convoy, said police officials.

According to the police, the accident took place at 6.45am near Aundepul when one of the cars dashed against the other vehicle in the motorcade. Of the victims, two are Munde’s drivers, identified as Vyankat Gite and Santosh Jadhav, who sustained minor injuries along with a security staff identified as Sopan Chate, highway police said.

Munde was on his way to Mumbai. The three injured were discharged post administration of preliminary first aid.

Munde, who is a member of the legislative council (MLC) from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), tweeted, “Thanks to the blessing of Lord Ganesh and 12 crore people of Maharashtra that I am safe and sound. It was a small accident and don’t believe in rumours(sic),” he said.

First Published: Sep 08, 2019 21:34 IST