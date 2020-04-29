Three health workers test Covid-19 positive

cities

Apr 29, 2020

Three health care workers, including two nurses from the Civil Hospital in Sector 10, tested positive for Sars-CoV-2 virus on Wednesday, taking the total number of Covid-19 positive cases to 54 in the district.

“The two nurses, residents of Sector 9 and Om Nagar, were assigned duty in the Covid-19 ward of Civil Hospital. Another person who tested positive is a general duty assistant (transport) at Medanta Hospital. The Medanta employee is a resident of Islampur village. Over 100-150 samples will be collected from people who came in contact with the nurses,” said Dr Jaswant Singh Punia, chief medical officer.

All three patients are admitted at the ESIC hospital, a declared Covid-19 hospital in Gurugram, officials said, adding that a total of 11 health care workers have tested positive for the deadly virus in the district so far.

Om Nagar was declared one of the 24 containment zones in the district after it reported a Covid-19 case earlier. Islampur, on the other hand, shares proximity with Jharsa, which is also a declared containment zone. Meanwhile, Sector 9 has been removed from the containment zone list after no case was reported for two weeks following the first case.

Till now, eight positive cases involving nurses and medical staff have been reported in Medanta Hospital. It includes a 21-year-old nurse who had tested Covid-19 positive in Panipat in the first week of April. A few days later, two other nurses were confirmed coronavirus positive, and earlier this week four health workers, including three nurses and one male staff who transported patients, were infected.

On Wednesday, Medanta hospital collected samples of all its health staff from Covid-19 ward and did random sampling of nurses and medical staff deployed in other wards. According to doctors, cases that have been confirmed Covid-19 positive were from other wards instead of Covid-19 ward.

On Wednesday, the health department collected more than 243 samples from different containment zones. Of 54 Covid-19 positive cases in Gurugram, 38 are discharged and 16 are undergoing treatment. At least 96 people are under surveillance at the quarantine facility. A health team will collect samples of journalists for reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests at Civil Hospital from Thursday onwards, the officials said.