Three held for abducting, raping Delhi resident

cities

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 20:03 IST

Gurugram Three men were arrested after a 35-year-old woman from Delhi alleged that she was forcibly taken to a house in Wazirabad near Sector 52 on Thursday night and raped by two of them. The third suspect attempted to rape her and threatened to kill her when she tried to escape, she said.

The police said the suspects were produced in a district court on Friday and sent to judicial custody.

According to the police, the incident took place around 8pm, when the woman was standing near the Sikanderpur Metro station. The police said that two suspects from Bhiwani, identified by first names as Pradeep and Shyam, stopped in an autorickshaw and accosted her.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that on spotting her alone, the duo took her hostage in the autorickshaw and took her to the residence of their friend, Mohan, in Wazirabad.

“In her statement, the woman said that Pradeep and Shyam both raped her. As she tried to escape, Mohan also attempted to rape her and threatened to kill her. She alleged that an altercation broke out among the three men and she immediately ran from the house, and informed the police control room,” the police official said.

The police said a team from Sector 53 police station rushed to the spot and arrested the three men. The woman’s statement was recorded and a medical examination, which confirmed rape, was conducted.

Deepak Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sector 53 police station, said the accused were produced at a district court on Friday and sent to Bhondsi jail.

A case was registered against the suspects under Section 376D (gang rape) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 53 police station on Thursday.