Three held for attempt to murder; video of injured man helps track suspects

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 23:49 IST

The Ghaziabad police arrested three persons, late Tuesday night, from Rampark in Tronica City on charges of shooting and injuring a 30-year-old-man. The police said the prime suspect wanted to avenge the murder of his brother, who was allegedly killed by the victim in Baghpat six years ago.

The victim, identified as Monu, who was shot at and critically injured by the three men on the night of December 13. The police said they were able to identify the suspects with the help of a video made by those who helped Monu get medical aid.

“In the video, the victim named five men whom he saw open fire at him on the night of the incident. A passerby, who helped Monu, also shot the video in which Monu named several persons behind the incident and also told that they had come from Baghapt. The video helped us in investigation. The victim is in a hospital in Delhi and his medical condition continues to be critical,” superintendent of police (rural) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said.

The family of the victim also gave a police complaint in which they named the three men who were named in the video by Monu. The police, on the basis of the complaint, registered an FIR under Indian Penal Code Section 307 (attempt to murder) and Section 34 (common intention) at Tronica City police station.

Following investigation and raids, the police arrested prime suspect Anil Pal and his two friends Sonu Pathan and Pappu Ram.

“They told that Anil’s bother Sunil was murdered about six years ago and victim Monu was named in the case. So Anil wanted to avenge the murder of his brother. He came to Tronica City in Loni along with his accomplices on December 13. There, they fired several shots at the victim, but he survived. He had named five persons and two more arrests will be made. Our teams are working to trace them at the earliest,” Jadaun added.

The police also recovered a motorbike, two countrymade weapons and four live cartridges from the possession of the suspects.