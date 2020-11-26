e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Three held for stabbing salon owner in Panchkula

Three held for stabbing salon owner in Panchkula

Identified as Kartik, Navratan and Pradyuman, they are residents of Indira Colony

cities Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 00:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Two days after a salon owner was left injured on being attacked with a knife by half a dozen youths at his shop in Panchkula, police on Wednesday arrested three suspects.

Identified as Kartik, Navratan and Pradyuman, they are residents of Indira Colony. While the first two have got one-day police remand, Pradyuman has been sent to judicial custody.

Jameel Ahmad, aka Chand, 42, who lives in Baltana and owns Chand Hair Salon in Sector 15, was hospitalised after being attacked on Monday.

According to police, a woman employee wanted to leave early to attend a wedding, but Jameel stopped her. Later, she had an argument with another employee, and called her brother Rahul.

The brother reached there with his friends and allegedly attacked Jameel with a knife. A case was registered under Sections 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon),149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

top news
Diego Maradona (1960-2020): When death felt like a tackle from behind
Diego Maradona (1960-2020): When death felt like a tackle from behind
Cyclone Nivar’s landfall begins, rains pound Tamil Nadu coast
Cyclone Nivar’s landfall begins, rains pound Tamil Nadu coast
Night curfews allowed, lockdown needs Centre’s nod in new Covid protocol
Night curfews allowed, lockdown needs Centre’s nod in new Covid protocol
Thousands of farmers at Haryana border for ‘Delhi Chalo’ march: 10 points
Thousands of farmers at Haryana border for ‘Delhi Chalo’ march: 10 points
LIVE: 2 rivers in TN witness rise in water levels due to continuous rains
LIVE: 2 rivers in TN witness rise in water levels due to continuous rains
Nivar: Once bitten twice shy, Chennai residents park cars on flyover
Nivar: Once bitten twice shy, Chennai residents park cars on flyover
Diego Maradona, soccer icon who led Argentina to glory, dies at 60
Diego Maradona, soccer icon who led Argentina to glory, dies at 60
Smriti Irani vs Asaduddin Owaisi on ‘love jihad’ law, day after UP ordinance
Smriti Irani vs Asaduddin Owaisi on ‘love jihad’ law, day after UP ordinance
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In