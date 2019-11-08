e-paper
Three held with 25 kg charas in Rampur

  Nov 08, 2019
The UP police’s Special Task Force (STF) arrested three Nepalese nationals, including two women, and recovered 25 kg charas from their possession in Rampur.

After a tip-off, the STF had laid a trap to nab the peddlers late on Thursday evening. The sleuths arrested Kishore, Champa and Gomati and seized 25 kg charas, three mobile phones and Rs 167 ( Nepalese currency).

SSP (STF) Rajiv Narayan Mishra said this gang was active for some time and on the information gathered a team was constituted and asked to camp in Rampur and Bareilly region.

“Around 8pm, three people were arrested along with some bags containing the narco substance,” he said. A case against them was lodged under relevant sections of NDPS Act.

On interrogation, one of the accused revealed that they were supposed to hand over the charas to a local supplier Faiyyaz, who is active in western UP and Uttarakhand, Haryana and Delhi region.

 

