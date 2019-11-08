Three held with 25 kg charas in Rampur

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 23:11 IST

The UP police’s Special Task Force (STF) arrested three Nepalese nationals, including two women, and recovered 25 kg charas from their possession in Rampur.

After a tip-off, the STF had laid a trap to nab the peddlers late on Thursday evening. The sleuths arrested Kishore, Champa and Gomati and seized 25 kg charas, three mobile phones and Rs 167 ( Nepalese currency).

SSP (STF) Rajiv Narayan Mishra said this gang was active for some time and on the information gathered a team was constituted and asked to camp in Rampur and Bareilly region.

“Around 8pm, three people were arrested along with some bags containing the narco substance,” he said. A case against them was lodged under relevant sections of NDPS Act.

On interrogation, one of the accused revealed that they were supposed to hand over the charas to a local supplier Faiyyaz, who is active in western UP and Uttarakhand, Haryana and Delhi region.