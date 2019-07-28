Three killed in separate hit and run cases in Gurugram

A truck driver was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly rammed a motorcycle with his truck near Gadoli village. Police said that the man riding the motorcycle died on the spot and his relative, who was riding pillion, sustained an injury to his right hand.

The driver, identified as Rampal, a native of Raibareli in Uttar Pradesh, was produced before a district court on Sunday and granted bail.

A case was registered against him under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death by negligence) of the IPC at the Sector 10 police station on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as 25-year-old Ramhari, who used to stay in Palam Colony of Delhi. His relative, Sandeep, stays in Ashok Vihar Phase-3.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon when the duo and Sandeep’s father, on another motorcycle, were travelling to Ashok Vihar Phase-3 from Manesar.

In another incident on Saturday, a woman died of injuries sustained when she was hit by a motorcycle near a private school in Sector 10. Police are tracing the vehicle owner through its registration number.

According to the police, 45-year-old Sunita, a native of Rewari and resident of Hari Nagar, Sector 10A, died in the incident around 8.30am on Tuesday, when she was walking towards Kadipur.

On Saturday, a 31-year-old man died of complications that arose when he was hit by an unidentified car near Badha village on July 4.

Satpal, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Kherki Daula police station said, “He was hit by an unidentified car and sustained an injury to his stomach. He was taken to a hospital in Gurugram and then referred to a hospital in Rewari. When his condition worsened, he was admitted to a hospital in Delhi. Finally, he was taken to Jaipur, where he died due to the spread of a stomach infection.”

A case registered against the suspect under sections 279 and 304A of the IPC at Kherki Daula police station on Saturday.

First Published: Jul 28, 2019 21:30 IST