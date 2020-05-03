e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 03, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Three killed in Shimla road mishap

Three killed in Shimla road mishap

The victims were travelling in a car which fell into a 200-ft gorge near Rampur Bushahr in Shimla district

cities Updated: May 03, 2020 16:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Hindustantimes
         

Three persons including a woman were killed as their car fell into a 200-ft deep gorge near Rampur Bushahr here on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Harjeet Singh (32), Seema Devi (31) and Tara Chand (58), all residents of Nither in Kullu district.

The accident took place on Saturday around 3pm near Kundidhar village when Harjeet Singh lost control of the vehicle and drove into the gorge. While he and Seema died on the spot, Tara Chand was critically injured.

Police reached the spot as soon as it received the information and rescued the injured and recovered the bodies.

An injured Tara Chand was rushed to Mahatma Gandhi Medical Services Complex, Khaneri, from where he was referred to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Shimla. However, he was declared dead near Odi and was taken to civil hospital, Kumarsain.

The bodies were handed over to their families after the post-mortem examination.

Rampur Bushahr deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Abhimaniyou Verma confirmed the report and said they were conducting investigation in the case.

top news
‘Tributes to courageous security personnel martyred in Handwara’, tweets PM Modi
‘Tributes to courageous security personnel martyred in Handwara’, tweets PM Modi
‘Last Holi, he came unannounced. It was his last visit’: Col Sharma’s kin
‘Last Holi, he came unannounced. It was his last visit’: Col Sharma’s kin
‘Went in to rescue civilians’: Colonel, Major among 5 killed in action in Handwara
‘Went in to rescue civilians’: Colonel, Major among 5 killed in action in Handwara
Eye on Gulf countries, Pak ups Twitter campaign to target India over ‘Islamophobia’
Eye on Gulf countries, Pak ups Twitter campaign to target India over ‘Islamophobia’
Apple Watch saves life, proves hospital ECGs wrong
Apple Watch saves life, proves hospital ECGs wrong
‘We won because of him’: Raina credits one player for 2011 World Cup win
‘We won because of him’: Raina credits one player for 2011 World Cup win
Gambhir believes credit for Rohit’s success should go to former captain
Gambhir believes credit for Rohit’s success should go to former captain
How China’s loss can become India’s Covid-19 gain: PMEAC member explains
How China’s loss can become India’s Covid-19 gain: PMEAC member explains
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities