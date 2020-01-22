Three MBBS students killed in motorcycle accident in Jalandhar

cities

Three MBBS students Punjab Institute of Medical Sciences, Jalandhar, were killed when their speeding motorcycle met with an accident at Paragpur on the Jalandhar-Ludhiana national highway on Wednesday night.

The second year students were identified as Vineet Kumar of Patiala, Tejpal Singh of Bathinda and Harkuldeep Singh of Batala.

Police said the three were going to have dinner at a 24x7 restaurant on the highway near Phagwara when they lost balance. Sources said they were going to celebrate their success in the recent semester exam, the result of which was declared on Monday.

A case was registered under Section 174 of the CrPC at Rama Mandi police station.

The bodies were shifted to the civil hospital for the post-mortem.

Station house officer Sulakhan Singh said that the families of the three students have been informed.