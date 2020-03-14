Three multimodal transportation hubs proposed on RRTS Delhi-Ghaziabad leg

cities

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has drawn a plan integrate their high speed trains, proposed to be run under the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project, with other hubs of transportation such as bus stands, railway stations and Metro stations at three major points—Anand Vihar in Delhi (near east Delhi-Ghaziabad border), Sahibabad (Ghaziabad) and near Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) Metro station in Ghaziabad.

Through the multimodal transportation hubs, the NCRTC plans to offer passengers hassle-free interchange to other modes of transport to reach their destinations across the national capital region, which includes Delhi and districts surrounding it from the states of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Out of the ₹30,274-crore, 82km RRTS route between Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut, the NCRTC is currently building a priority stretch of 17km from Sahibabad to Duhai in Ghaziabad. The entire stretch has about 11.53km underground section, out of which 5.8km is between New Ashok Nagar in East Delhi and near Bharat Electronic Limited in Sahibabad.

“At Anand Vihar, we have planned an underground integration hub with the railway station at Anand Vihar. Here, the RRTS will also give access to ISBT Anand Vihar and Kaushambi, and two nearby Metro lines. Connectivity will be given either by escalators or foot overbridges,” said an NCRTC official.

The official added that they plan to link RRTS system with ISBT Kaushambi to dissuade passengers from using the Ring Road, thereby reducing load on the key surface link.

“Apart from Anand Vihar, we have two other interchange points at Sahibabad and New Bus Adda in Ghaziabad. We have shared our plans with Delhi Metro as our consultant. The multimodal transportation hubs will reduce dependency on private vehicles and will shift passengers to use public transport. This will also help in reducing pollution,” chief spokesperson of NCRTC Sudhir Sharma said.

At Sahibabad, the NCRTC has planned to build the RRTS station on two levels—concourse and platform-level. The ticketing and other commuter-centric facilities will be available at concourse level.

“The Sahibabad station will offer integration with UP State Road Transport Corporation bus depot and Sahibabad Metro station, proposed under the Vaishali Metro extension plan. The RRTS station will have three entry/exit points. One of the entry/exit points will be at bus depot while other entry/exit point will provide access to commuters coming from Sahibabad Site IV Industrial Area and Sahibabad railway station. The third point will provide integration with proposed Metro extension from Vaishali to Mohan Nagar,” the officer said. The third entry/exit point will also have a pedestrian friendly skywalk/foot overbridge to provide access to locals from Vasundhara.

Further towards Meerut, the RRTS plans to build another integration hub near Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) Metro station. The NCRTC has planned a major commercial centre at Hindon Motel, adjacent to Shaheed Sthal Metro station, which will house a multi-storeyed commercial complex and the RRTS station. According to NCRTC, the station will have four entry/exit gates. There are three independent entry/exits of which two are planned towards the Delhi-Meerut Road while one is towards the GT Road. Another entry/exit will provide direct integration with the New Bus Adda Metro station through a foot overbridge. “The distance between the two stations is approximately 200 metres,” the official said.

The detailed RRTS project report states that, on a daily basis, about 8 lakh passengers were expected to board the RRTS trains for long- and short-distance commuting.

Earlier, in the last week of February, NCRTC officials had met officials of the Uttar Pradesh government and sought their intervention in linking the electric-bus routes near to the RRTS stations in Ghaziabad and Meerut districts.