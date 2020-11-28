e-paper
Home / Cities / Three petrol pump workers assaulted by six men in Ludhiana

Three petrol pump workers assaulted by six men in Ludhiana

Assailants accused staff of filling less petrol and returned with weapons 20 minutes later.

cities Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 18:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Three petrol pump employees were injured after they were assaulted by six men following a brawl over fuel theft in Salem Tabri on Saturday afternoon.

The victims, Amrish, Sandeep and Durgesh, all aged between 25 and 30 years, told the Salem Tabri police that two men arrived at the petrol pump on a motorcycle around 1pm.

After getting fuel filled, they accused the petrol pump worker of filling less petrol. As a scuffle ensued, the turban of one of the customers was tossed, following which the men left the spot in a huff.

But, the duo returned with four more men 20 minutes later and assaulted three workers with swords and other sharp-edged weapons, before fleeing.

The victims informed the police, who rushed them to the hospital.

Sub-inspector Manjit Singh said they were scanning the CCTV footage to identify the accused. A case will be registered after recording statements of the injured.

