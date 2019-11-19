Three suspects detained over office fire

cities

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 21:42 IST

Noida: The police have detained three persons for questioning in connection with the fire in the office of the district commandant, home guards, in the early hours of Tuesday.

Police have detained the assistant to district commandant, identified as Satish, and two home guards constables, identified as Anil and Pinku Kumar, for questioning to ascertain the persons responsible for the fire that destroyed a boxful of salary muster rolls of personnel dating back to 2014.

According to the police, Anil was sleeping in the front room of the office as he was the night guard. Anil told the police that during the early hours of Tuesday, when he woke up to use the restroom, he realised that the door to his room was locked from outside.

Anil told police that the sweeper who had come to clean the premises unlocked Anil’s door in the morning. he was then told about the fire in the room where the attendance logs of home guards personnel were kept.

“We have detained three persons for questioning. Satish has been detained as he is the senior most officer in the home guards department. Anil was detained as he was the only person present on the premises when the fire broke out. Pinku has detained on suspicion,” Vaibhav Krishna, senior superintendent of police, Gautam Budh Nagar, said.

Officials are unaware of the exact timing of the fire but suspect that the incident took place early Tuesday.

“We couldn’t find any CCTV camera in or around the district commandant‘s office. Our investigation is ongoing in the matter and the persons behind the incident will be arrested soon,” Tanu Upadhayay, circle officer, Greater Noida 1, said.

SSP Krishna said the perpetrators broke the lock of the room where the attendance logs were kept and also the two locks which were put on the box containing the logs.

The fire didn’t attract much attention as the smoke escaped through the windows that open towards the rear of the building.

Police have sealed the room where the documents were burnt as well as two adjacent rooms. A forensic team from Gautam Budh Nagar visited the spot Tuesday afternoon on the orders of chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

“Forensic teams from other states have also been called in,” said Jitendra Kumar Deekhit, station house officer, Surajpur police station.

“The burning of the logs clearly shows that some people are scared of the investigation into the ₹7.5 lakh fraud related to home guards’ salaries,” Deekhit said.