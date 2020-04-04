Three-tier system to deal with Covid-19 cases in UP

cities

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 23:02 IST

The Uttar Pradesh government has devised a three-tier system to deal with suspected and positive cases of Covid-19 in the state. In this connection, the Ghaziabad health department Saturday opened a 30-bed facility at Muradnagar and shifted all Covid-19 patients from MMG Hospital to the new facility.

Under the new system, the government has identified different health centres under L1, L2 and L3 levels with L1 catering to non-critical Covid-19 patients, while L2 and L3 will deal with more complicated and critical cases.

“On the same lines, we opened up our community health centre after converting it into fully operational L1 facility for Covid-19 patients. Until now, these patients were admitted to the isolation ward at MMG Hospital. They all have been shifted to Muradnagar facility now. Next in line is the Sanjay Nagar Combined District Hospital which will come up as exclusive 100-bed L2 facility. We will also have five ventilators there,” Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer, said.

“The Sanjay Nagar Hospital will be ready to take in Covid-19 patients in another four or five days. It will deal only with positive cases with health complications. The other critical cases of Covid-19 will be sent to Delhi or to the L3 facility at Meerut Medical College. For isolation wards, we will be taking up hostels of colleges. A search is on to find such colleges,” Dr Gupta said.

Once the three tier facilities come up, the isolation wards at MMG Hospital and Sanjay Nagar hospital will be freed up. The hospital will then return to attending general patients.

Amit Mohan Prasad, principal secretary (health), said Saturday that a notification for six L2 hospitals in UP, including the one at Sanjay Nagar Combined District Hospital in Ghaziabad, has been issued.

“For L3 critical care facilities, we have hospitals at Prayagraj, Jhansi, Lucknow, Meerut, Gorakhpur and Saifai. We have also identified 50 private hospitals that have been given five days’ notice to make arrangements for us to keep Covid patients. The CM is in the process of setting up a ₹100 crore Covid Care Fund for provision of equipment, testing facilities, face masks, sanitisers etc for the three-tier health facilities,” he said.

The officials also said chief minister Yogi Adityanath Saturday spoke to former chief minister and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati and sought her help in persuading her MLAs to contribute towards the Covid Care Fund.

Adityanath on Saturday evening also held a video conferencing with all MLAs and MLCs and requested them to contribute ₹1 crore from their local area development funds and also a month’s salary towards the Covid fund.

“We need to strengthen the health system to deal with the coronavirus. At present, we have eight operational laboratories. We had zero before coronavirus came to light. We need to set up a series of L1, L2 and L3 facilities to deal with Covid-19 cases. We have also been successful in coming up with 24 L2 hospitals. Apart from MLAs and MLCs, I have also requested industries to contribute towards the Covid fund from their CSR (corporate social responsibility) funds. The fund will help us get more personal protection kits, three-layered masks, N95 masks and other items that our health professionals need,” Adityanath said.