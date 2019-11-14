Three UP cities top pollution chart

cities

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 21:56 IST

Lucknow Three cities of Uttar Pradesh – Greater Noida, Noida and Ghaziabad – had the worst air quality in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the Central Pollution Control Board(CPCB) on Thursday.

Air quality in western UP cities was in ‘very poor’ category for over a month now.

Ghaziabad and Noida, both with an average AQI of 486, were the worst while Greater Noida recorded an AQI of 467. AQI in range of 400-500 is considered ‘severe’ and can cause severe harm to human health.

Ghaziabad continued to top the list of the most polluted cities in the country. Experts said the local district administration was concentrating only on taking superficial measures to check pollution.

With an AQI of 412, Baghpat was another city on the list of 10 most polluted cities in the last 24 hours while Delhi recorded an AQI of 463.

Meanwhile, the air quality in central UP improved slightly but continued to remain ‘very poor’. The average AQI of Lucknow and Kanpur was recorded at 329 and 386 respectively. The AQI of Moradabad and Varanasi was 329 and 301.

The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) had apparently limited itself to only issuing fines on industries for violating pollution norms, said experts.

Ashish Tiwari, member Secretary of UPPCB, could not be reached for a comment on the issue despite repeated phone calls and text messages.

Board officials were only criticising stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana but failed to take any action on vehicular and industrial pollution, added environmentalists.

To recall, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had chaired a meeting last month and issued strict directions to curb air pollution.

CENTRAL UP SHOWS IMPROVEMENT

Ghaziabad and Noida, both with an average AQI of 486, were the worst while Greater Noida recorded an AQI of 467. AQI in range of 400-500 is considered ‘severe’ and can cause severe harm to human health.

With an AQI of 412, Baghpat was another city on the list of 10 most polluted cities in the last 24 hours.

Air quality in central UP improved slightly but continued to remain ‘very poor’. Average AQI of Lucknow and Kanpur was recorded at 329 and 386 respectively.