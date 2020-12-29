Three vehicle lifters nabbed

cities

Updated: Dec 29, 2019 23:11 IST

Noida: Three alleged vehicle lifters were arrested on Saturday night in two separate incidents. While two of the suspects were arrested by the Badalpur police, one person was apprehended by the Phase 2 police.

According to Badalpur police, the two suspects, Shadab and Sadmaan, are natives of Meerut district. “They have been operating for more than a year in Delhi-NCR. They would lift two-wheelers and then sell them at cheap prices,” said Pathneesh Kumar, station house officer, Badalpur police station.

He said that the police have got information about 10 stolen motorcycles from them.

In another incident, a person was arrested by the Phase 2 police in connection with the theft of a bike on December 16. The police said that the complainant, Brijesh Singh, had said that his bike had been stolen from outside the company where his sister works.

“We came to know that the vehicle’s keys and a blank cheque had been stolen from the woman’s purse a few days back,” said Farmood Ali Pundir, station house officer, Phase 2 station. He said that the suspect was arrested with the stolen bike.

The accused were produced before a magistrate and sent to jail.

Two held for ATM fraud in Gr Noida

Badalpur police on Sunday arrested two persons for allegedly exchanging debit cards at ATM kiosks, and later fraudulently withdrawing money using them. The suspects have been identified as Shakir and Azharuddin, both residents of Palwal in Haryana.

Kumar Ranvijay Singh, superintendent of police (rural), Gautam Budh Nagar, said that on December 28, a Dadri resident had filed a complaint alleging that two persons barged into an ATM kiosk and engaged him in useless conversation. “The duo stole his debit card’s PIN and exchanged the card. Later, they withdrew ₹14,500 from an ATM kiosk,” he said.

Singh said that police scanned the CCTV footage and identified the suspects. “On Sunday morning, the police stopped a car in which the two suspects were travelling. During interrogation, they revealed that they had stolen the car from Noida,” the SP said.

The police also found three debit cards and ₹87,000 cash from their possession. “They used to press certain keys of the ATM machine and hang it temporarily. Once a vulnerable person inserted the card in machine, the machine could not dispense money. The suspects, pretending to help them, used to steal their PINs and exchange the cards,” Singh said.

Police said the two suspects used the stolen cards for shopping in different malls and markets. “They have been operating for the past six months. They are a part of a gang operating on a similar modus operandi. Badalpur police have registered a case against them,” Singh said.