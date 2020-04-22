Three workers stuck in Rupnagar sent back to their homes

cities

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Rupnagar, on Wednesday sent back three workers of a private firm to their home districts Faridkot and Bathinda.

DLSA chief judicial officer-cum-secretary Harsimranjit Singh said that sarpanch of Shampura village informed the authority that two women and a man who were working with M/s Escort Company were not able to go to their homes due to the nationwide lockdown and were living in his area as paying guests. “On the request of the sarpanch, we asked para legal volunteer Jatinder Kaur, who along with some other people of the village, dropped these people to their respective home districts,” the DLSA official said.