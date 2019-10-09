Tiff over selfie: Tipsy man opens fire in eatery, 3 hurt in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 22:50 IST

An argument triggered reportedly by a selfie turned nasty and left three persons with gunshot wounds at Shankar Dhaba in Transport Nagar on Tuesday night.

According to police, two of the victims and the accused were in inebriated state at the time of incident.

The victims are Taranjeet Singh, alias Lovy, of Division Number 3 area; Gaurav of Habibganj and Gurpreet Singh, alias Goldy, of Tibba Road. The accused are, however, yet to be identified.

VICTIMS OUT OF DANGER

They were rushed to the Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) and are now stated to be out of danger.

Moti Nagar station house officer (SHO) Inspector Pargat Singh said the firing ensued from a scuffle between different groups at the eatery where they had gone to have a meal.

“The firing occurred around 12.30am, when the dhaba was temporary closed. After celebrating Dussehra, Taranjeet and Gaurav came to the eatery, who were joined by Gurpreet, a DJ sound house owner, and two of his employees. Meanwhile, the accused, along with four others, arrived on motorcycles,” he added.

According to the eatery owner, they accused asked him to switch on the lights as they wanted to take selfies.

“But the dhaba was temporarily closed at that point of time, so I refused to do so,” he added.

“It was when they began to hurl abuses that Taranjeet, Gaurav and Gurpreet intervened, but the matter escalated.One of the unidentified persons fired with a pistol, injuring Taranjeet, Gaurav and Gurpreet,” the SHO said, and added that the accused soon fled from the spot.

Taranjeet has suffered injury in his arm, Gaurav in his hand and Goldy in hand and waist, the SHO said. “The FIR in the case is yet to be registered as we are in process of recording victims’ statements,” he added.

VIOLATION OF POLICE CHIEF’S ORDER

Recently, after a firing incident at Pavilion Mall, the police commissioner had issued orders to all restaurant, dhaba and other eatery owners to shut their business by 11.30pm.

But Shankar Dhaba was open beyond 12am as the firing took place between 12.15am and 12.30am when the victims and the accused were dining there.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 22:49 IST