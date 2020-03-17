e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Tihar hangman arrives, dummy execution on Wednesday

Tihar hangman arrives, dummy execution on Wednesday

cities Updated: Mar 17, 2020 22:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi:

Hangman Pawan arrived at Delhi’s Tihar Jail late Tuesday afternoon for the execution of the four convicts in the December 16, 2012, gang rape and murder of a 23-year-old paramedic student, a jail official said. The hanging is scheduled for 5.30 am on Friday.

Sandep Goel, director general of Delhi Prisons, said Pawan arrived around 4 pm and will carry out dummy executions on Wednesday. “He is staying in the staff quarters,” Goel said. Dummy executions had been carried out in the recent past too as the date of execution kept getting postponed.

The jail authorities had on Sunday asked Pawan to report to jail at least three days before the scheduled execution.

The director general the four prisoners have been under constant watch and any abnormal behaviour in the recent days has been limited to “anxiety and irritability”. “Prison guards and CCTV cameras are keeping a watch on them round-the-clock. There have been no recent attempts to harm themselves and they have been taking their meals,” said Goel, adding they are being repeatedly checked by doctors and counselled by psychiatrists.

The official said the four death row convicts — Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Kumar Singh – were given the opportunity to meet their relatives and lawyers two times a week. “Except Akshay, others have met their family members in what could be their last meeting,” Goel said.

Akshay hasn’t met his relatives since they live in Muzaffarnagar in Bihar. “They are in touch with each other over the phone. I think they will visits the jail and personally meet him before he is hanged,” said Goel.

Goel said the last meal offered to the four death row convicts will be their usual dinner on Thursday night, unless they make any specific demand. “There is no rule of any special last meal but if someone makes a request, we may consider that,” said Goel.

The four convicts are kept in isolation and steps are being taken to ensure they do not commit suicide. These include providing them dresses that do not have a ‘nada’ (thread) which they could use to hand themselves.

top news
More evacuation flights to Iran and Italy amid coronavirus outbreak
More evacuation flights to Iran and Italy amid coronavirus outbreak
Why India’s social isolation approach on Covid-19 scores over UK’s ‘herd immunity’
Why India’s social isolation approach on Covid-19 scores over UK’s ‘herd immunity’
In Bengal’s first case, 18-year-old tests positive for Covid-19 in Kolkata
In Bengal’s first case, 18-year-old tests positive for Covid-19 in Kolkata
Hangman arrives in Tihar jail for execution of Delhi gang rape convicts
Hangman arrives in Tihar jail for execution of Delhi gang rape convicts
Private labs to be allowed to test for Covid-19 but it won’t be a free for all
Private labs to be allowed to test for Covid-19 but it won’t be a free for all
On BJP’s Supreme Court move over trust vote, counter from Congress
On BJP’s Supreme Court move over trust vote, counter from Congress
England cricketer reacts after reports of him showing COVID-19 symptoms
England cricketer reacts after reports of him showing COVID-19 symptoms
Why Ranjan Gogoi’s RS nomination is wrong, writes Abhishek Singhvi
Why Ranjan Gogoi’s RS nomination is wrong, writes Abhishek Singhvi
trending topics
Coronavirus updateMaharashtra coronavirus CaseRealme 6iToday SensexJEE Main Admit CardTiger ShroffiPhone 9 PlusRedmi Note 9 Pro Sale

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities