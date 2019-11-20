Tips to prevent piles: Ensure roughage in your diet, adequate water intake

cities

LUCKNOW Consumption of junk/fast food, excessive indulgence in indoor games (avoiding outdoor games), and incorrect toilet habits make people of all age groups vulnerable to piles, said doctors.

They were addressing participants at an awareness programme organised by the KGMU’s department of surgery on Wednesday (World Piles Day).

Dr Arshad Ahmad, coordinator of the programme, gave tips on lifestyle changes to prevent piles and informed the participants about the correct treatment for it.

“People should ensure they have roughage in their diet and have adequate water intake,” advised experts.

Dr Ahmad said people often take over-the-counter drugs or do not contact the right doctor out of shame.

“One should go to a good doctor so that early treatment can bring relief while a delayed treatment will lead to problems,” he said.