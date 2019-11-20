e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 20, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 20, 2019

Tips to prevent piles: Ensure roughage in your diet, adequate water intake

cities Updated: Nov 20, 2019 23:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

LUCKNOW Consumption of junk/fast food, excessive indulgence in indoor games (avoiding outdoor games), and incorrect toilet habits make people of all age groups vulnerable to piles, said doctors.

They were addressing participants at an awareness programme organised by the KGMU’s department of surgery on Wednesday (World Piles Day).

Dr Arshad Ahmad, coordinator of the programme, gave tips on lifestyle changes to prevent piles and informed the participants about the correct treatment for it.

“People should ensure they have roughage in their diet and have adequate water intake,” advised experts.

Dr Ahmad said people often take over-the-counter drugs or do not contact the right doctor out of shame.

“One should go to a good doctor so that early treatment can bring relief while a delayed treatment will lead to problems,” he said.

top news
Cong-NCP combine okay with Sena chief minister, start discussing fine print
Cong-NCP combine okay with Sena chief minister, start discussing fine print
Black flags, tweets widen rift between Bengal govt and Governor Dhankhar
Black flags, tweets widen rift between Bengal govt and Governor Dhankhar
Centre cancels citizenship of three-time TRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh
Centre cancels citizenship of three-time TRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh
‘Won’t invest in Andhra’: Lulu group after Jagan govt cancels land deal
‘Won’t invest in Andhra’: Lulu group after Jagan govt cancels land deal
No formal exit from NDA: Sanjay Raut reminds after Parliament seat change
No formal exit from NDA: Sanjay Raut reminds after Parliament seat change
‘Will work together but Rajinikanth not joining my party’: Kamal Haasan
‘Will work together but Rajinikanth not joining my party’: Kamal Haasan
‘Why not?’:Harbhajan wants this player to return to limited-overs team
‘Why not?’:Harbhajan wants this player to return to limited-overs team
Amit Shah confirms pan-India NRC; clarifies on Citizenship Amendment bill
Amit Shah confirms pan-India NRC; clarifies on Citizenship Amendment bill
trending topics
HTLS 2019UPSC Result 2019Sabyasachi MukherjeeXiaomi Mi Band 3iPM ModiAnkhiyon Se Goli MareBSNL

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities