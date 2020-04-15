TMC ensures essentials for the poor

cities

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 23:13 IST

Thane Municipal Corporation has formed a committee to ensure that migrants in the city get shelter, adequate food, water, and medical care during lockdown. The committee will set up a community kitchen at every ward.

After the lockdown was extended, hundreds of migrants from Mumbra came out on the roads on Tuesday, demanding transport to reach their hometown in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The authorities assured them that their basic needs would be taken care of.

A TMC official said, “We will appoint volunteers to cook in community kitchens and food will be prepared as per the demand in each ward. We are also providing food to around 47,000 people daily through elected representatives, NGOs, hotel associations and builders. The committee will ensure food reaches the needy and that no one is left out.”

The committee, under the additional municipal commissioner, will also ensure that migrants or daily wage labourers have shelter, water supply and health care.