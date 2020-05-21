TMC forms ward-level panel to tackle Covid

cities

Updated: May 21, 2020 21:21 IST

After Wednesday’s single-day jump of 110 coronavius cases in Thane, the municipal corporation has decided to implement the Baramati pattern to fight the increasing number of infections in the city.

Baramati imposed a strict lockdown after one death and four positive cases were recorded. The central team had applauded the pattern and had urged other districts to follow it.

The decision was taken in a standing committee meeting of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) -- the first one during lockdown -- held on Wednesday.

The committee members also asked the corporation to clean and disinfect community toilets in the slums four times a day.

The committee blamed the administration for increasing Covid cases in the slums, claiming that the toilets aren’t cleaned, contract tracing is not done properly while people in slums are home-quarantined as centres are full.

Till Wednesday, the city had recorded around 1,453 cases, most of which are from the slum areas of Lokmanyanagar Sawarkarnagar, Mumbra, Majiwada and Wagale Estate.

NCP corporator Hanumant Jagdale proposed the Baramati pattern in the meeting. “Like in Baramati, ward-level committee consisting of corporators, civic officials, district officers, police officers and rationing officials should be formed. The committee will look at ward-level problems and also help in screening and contact tracing.”

All corporators agreed and a committee was formed for Lokmanyanagar ward.

Ram Repale, chairman of the committee, said, “We have got complaints about people not getting ambulances on time, the administration has mismanaged the crisis. The community toilets are unclean while people are not quarantined properly. It is essential that the corporators and the corporation work together and form a committee to look at these issues.”

Repale gave directives to the administration to ensure that the community toilets are cleaned four times a day.

He said, “All contacts of a positive case found in the slums will have to be admitted in quarantine centres. The corporation will have to provide enough manpower for the centres. Asymptomatic Covid patients in the slums cannot be quarantined at home.”

The standing committee has said that only 100 tests a day is very less.

A TMC official said, “The committee made several suggestions to deal with the pandemic. We will try to implement all of it, especially regarding the sanitation of the community toilets in the slums. The ward-level committee was formed today and the first meeting was held at Lokmanyanagar.”