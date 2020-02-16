TMC school turns terrace into garden

cities

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 01:11 IST

Coconut shells, plastic bottles and earthen pots have been utilized to turn the terrace of Thane Municipal Corporation’s school number 55 at Azad Nagar into a green space.

Students have planted herbs, flowers and ornamental plants. The school does not have any space for a garden so teacher and students turned the terrace into a garden using waste materials. They have used bottles and tyres to plant sapling and flowers. Some bottles have been used creatively to decorate the space.

Sumit Bansode, 8, a student of class 4, said, “Teachers have helped us decorate the garden area and make it attractive. We love working here and maintaining it.”

Although the school took help of an NGO to convert the terrace into a garden, children continue to maintain the garden. The school also has made a compost unit and all the waste from the school premises are collected in the pit and turned into fertilizers for the plants.

“There are other schools in the civic body that are trying to follow suit. The Azad Nagar school has led by example,” said an officer from education department, TMC.