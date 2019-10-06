e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 07, 2019

To curb pollution, organisers cut Ravana’s size down

cities Updated: Oct 06, 2019 23:43 IST
Sanjeev K Jha
Sanjeev K Jha
Hindustantimes
         

NOIDA: The Ramlila organising committees in the city have decided to cut down the sizes of larger-than-life effigies of demon king Ravana, his son Meghnad and brother Kumbhkaran this year. They have also decided to burn the fourth symbolic effigy of ‘pollution and corruption’, along with these demons.

Subhash Sharma, general secretary of Shri Sanatan Dharma Ramlila Committee at Noida Stadium in Sector 21, said that since ‘no to plastic’ is the theme of this year’s Durga puja, the organisers have decided to make smaller effigies of demons. “How long will we burn effigies of mythological demons? Now, the demons of polythene, garbage and corruption have overpowered the mythological demons. Time has come when we must put bigger effigies of these social evils than the ancient demons,” he said.

Corroborating similar view, Raghavendra Dubey of the Shriram Lakhan Dharmik Leela Committee in Sector 46 said that since this year’s Ramlila is completely green, they will keep another symbolic effigy, besides the demons, which will represent pollution and corruption. “All the effigies will be made of bio-degradable items like husk, jute and bamboos. Pollution and corruption are the real Ravana and other demons of present time. We are appealing to the masses in each show of Ramlila that they must first get rid of these modern age demons and give up the use of plastic in any case,” he said.

The general secretary of Shriram Mitra Mandal Ramlila Committee of Sector 62, Munna Kumar Sharma, said that creating awareness among the people against the social evils is the main motto of this year’s Ramlila. “We will put three effigies of terrorism, corruption and women oppression, besides 70-foot’s Ravana, 65-foot Kumbhkaran and 60-foot Meghnad, which will be set afire simultaneously. After all, Dussehra commemorates the victory of good over evil,” he said.

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 23:43 IST

top news
UP deputy CM says wait for Ayodhya Ram temple to end soon
UP deputy CM says wait for Ayodhya Ram temple to end soon
Oct 06, 2019 22:18 IST
After activists approach CJI, Supreme Court to take up Aarey PIL tomorrow
After activists approach CJI, Supreme Court to take up Aarey PIL tomorrow
Oct 07, 2019 00:08 IST
KCR dismisses 48,000 employees of Telangana Road Transport Corporation
KCR dismisses 48,000 employees of Telangana Road Transport Corporation
Oct 06, 2019 22:42 IST
After meeting Abdullahs, NC leaders seek release
After meeting Abdullahs, NC leaders seek release
Oct 07, 2019 00:33 IST
Artist Shireen Mody found murdered at Goa home, suspect gardener also dead
Artist Shireen Mody found murdered at Goa home, suspect gardener also dead
Oct 07, 2019 03:53 IST
4 killed in overnight shooting at Kansas City bar in US
4 killed in overnight shooting at Kansas City bar in US
Oct 06, 2019 21:13 IST
Man kills girlfriend over her ‘character’, tries to commit suicide
Man kills girlfriend over her ‘character’, tries to commit suicide
Oct 06, 2019 23:15 IST
Coalition’s doors closed for ‘chameleon-like’ Nitish Kumar: Tejashwi Yadav
Coalition’s doors closed for ‘chameleon-like’ Nitish Kumar: Tejashwi Yadav
Oct 06, 2019 19:11 IST
trending topics
India vs South AfricaMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2019Ashok TanwarWar box office collectionBigg Boss 13RBIBigg Boss 13 Day 4 Written UpdateSwachh BharatSamsung Galaxy FoldTejas ExpressNavratri Day 6
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities